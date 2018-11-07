Oprah's Favorite Things Are Here! A Breakdown of Her $13,000 Holiday Gifts

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 7:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oprah Winfrey, Oprah's Favorite Things 2018

Ruven Afanador

You get an electric bike! And you get a Grow Your Own Christmas Tree kit! And you get a gourmet bundt cake! 

These are just some of the things you might be screaming at loved ones this holiday season, thanks to Oprah Winfrey's newly released list of her annual favorite things. O, The Oprah Magazine unveiled this year's slate of hand-picked gift items online and let's just say Oprah has your every possible present need covered. 

From cool new technology and kitchen gadgets to pampering products and pet-friendly items, this year's list features 107 products that someone in your life is bound to love. 

And if you're the least bit skeptical, just remember Oprah Winfrey herself gives these products her personal stamp of approval. 

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2017: Christmas, New Year and More

"These days, choosing my Favorite Things makes me a little cuckoo," her website reads. "What started as an organic extension of wanting to treat people to some things I truly loved has turned into an annual list that takes a team to curate. I then go through every item, picking my favorites and narrowing the selection to my own. It's a process. Because it's important for me to remain as true to my original inspiration as possible. My guideline: Do I really like it enough to want to receive it myself?"

We can answer that question for you, Oprah: yes! Here's a breakdown of her 2018 Favorite Things by the numbers. Cue the holiday horns!

Oprah's Favorite Things, products

Oprahmag.com

69

The number of discounted items on the list—just don't forget to use Oprah's special code!

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018, products

Oprahmag.com

13,176.63

The total price for everything on the list, discounts included. 

Oprah's Favorite Things, products

Oprahmag.com

107

The number of total gifts on the list this year—the most ever. 

Article continues below

Oprah's Favorite Things, products

Oprahmag.com

13.50

The price of the cheapest item on the list—Truff hot sauce. Apparently, even Winfrey's partner Stedman Graham is a fan. "This spicy, black-truffle-infused sauce is the really delicious deal. But don't just take my word for it: Stedman was a Louisiana Hot Sauce man for 30 years before he tasted this stuff," Winfrey's description revealed. 

Oprah's Favorite Things, products

Oprahmag.com

1,525.50

The price of the most expensive item on the list—a Story Bikes electric step-through bike. With a 10 percent "OPRAH" code discount, the price comes to just over $1,500. "My Santa Barbara neighbor makes this battery-powered beauty," Winfrey's description for the bike read. "I love mine because (a) I can pedal up to 20 miles per hour and (b) for every one sold, a nonelectric model is donated to a person in Africa, South America, or Southeast Asia."

 

Oprah's Favorite Things, products

Oprahmag.com

5

For the number of eco-friendly gifts that made the list, including copper-plated stainless steel Izola cocktail straws, P.F. Candle Co. potted candles, an electric bike, a Bindle Bottle (with a hidden storage compartment!) and a Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna gardening set,

Article continues below

Oprah's Favorite Things, products

Oprahmag.com

3

The number of presents on this year's list for your furry friend, including a monogrammed pet blanket, dog DNA test and spa day bucket—personalized robe included. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Holidays , Magazines , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ruthie Ann Miles, Abigail Blumenstein

Driver Charged With Killing Ruthie Ann Miles' Daughter Dies of Apparent Suicide

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Jason Momoa's Aquaman Wax Figure Will Make You Do a Double Take

Breaking Bad

A Breaking Bad Movie? It Wouldn't Be the First TV Show to Continue This Way

Nicki Minaj, 2017 NBA Awards Live

Look Back at Nicki Minaj's Hottest Concert Costumes Ahead of Her PCAs Performance!

Letitia Wright, The Hollywood Reporter

How Black Panther's Letitia Wright Overcame "Crippling Depression"

Jenni Pulos, Jeff Lewis, Flipping Out

Jenni Pulos Breaks Silence on Jeff Lewis Feud and Abuse Claims

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Is a Style Icon—Here's 43 Outfits That Prove It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.