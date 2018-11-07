How Black Panther's Letitia Wright Overcame "Crippling Depression"

But before she hit it big, Wright says she did a lot of "weird stuff" to get noticed, like hand-delivering her résumé to every casting agent in London. "I never really knocked on the door, just put it through the letterbox and ran!" she says. While no one replied, she was recently offered a role by someone on the list. "It was a moment of realizing: You've come a long way."

At the age of 16, Wright enrolled in the London Identity School of Acting. But the school's founder, actor and director Femi Oguns, says a young Wright was like a "needle in a haystack."

And yet, she found work fairly quickly, booking a two-episode arc on BBC One's Holby City. More television roles followed, but Wright feared she'd never catch a big break. "I was putting so much pressure on myself," she recalls. At one point, Wright says she'd even questioned her place on Earth, saying, "You get comfortable with the idea of thinking, 'Maybe it's OK to leave.'"

And so, the actress sunk into what The Hollywood Reporter described as a "bout of crippling depression" that came to a head in 2015. A trip to a Bible study saved her from a "very dark place," she says. After devoting herself to Christianity, Wright was unsure if she would ever act again—and even turned down a role opposite Nicole Kidman. "I wrapped it up and was done with it, happy to do anything that was more chilled. But that's not the way God had it with me."