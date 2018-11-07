Ariana Grande Stumbles in Emotional "Thank U, Next" Performance

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 4:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ariana Grande isn't perfect—nor she doesn't pretend to be.

In Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old pop star performed her new single, "thank u, next," for the first time on TV. The First Wives-inspired number featured Grande and her backup singers, Victoria Monét and Tayla Park, wearing all white at a wedding.

The trio's choreography mimicked the finale from the 1996 comedy starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler as three friends who sought revenge on their lousy husbands.

(In an Instagram sneak peek Tuesday, Grande tagged herself as Hawn, Monét as Keaton and Park as Midler. Both Grande and Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip via social media, too.)

During the second verse, Grande stood on one of the chairs to sing, "Spend more time with my friends / I ain't worried 'bout nothin' / Plus, I met someone else / We havin' better discussions." After stepping down, the high-heeled diva stumbled and shouted, "Oh, my God!" But without missing a beat, the pop star managed to recover and laugh at herself. She then resumed the performance, singing, "This one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that."

Watch

Ariana Grande Continues to Mourn Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Grande could have redone her performance, as it was pre-taped on Tuesday. But why should she? If she's learned anything from her breakup with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller's untimely death, it's that a sense of humor will get her through just about anything. Still, Grande fought back tears during the bridge. "One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama / I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama," she sang. "Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon' make that s--t last / God forbid something happens / Least this song is a smash."

After the performance ended, a proud DeGeneres told Grande, "Thank you for being here. That was amazing! That was awesome. You've had a rough year. We all love you. We support you. Most importantly, the name of the CD is Sweetener—and you are all going home with her CD!"

Grande also performed her hit single "Breathin" in Wednesday's episode.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
People's Choice Awards, PCAs

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards: When and How to Watch

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Channels The First Wives Club for First Live "Thank U, Next" Performance

Mike Fisher, Before She Bleats

Mike Fisher Puts a Huge Twist on Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"

Ariana Grande Continues to Mourn Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next

Thank U, Next: The Best Breakup Songs Ever—and Who They're About

Zayn Malik Claims He Has No Friends From One Direction

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell's Latest Spice Girls Confession Just Spiced Up Our Lives

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.