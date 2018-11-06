How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 4:25 PM
Kendall Jenner turned 23 on Saturday and she had a party fit for, well, a KarJenner.
The model was in New York City preparing for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—which she'll walk in again this year for the third time—and partied with fellow VS Fashion Show model Bella Hadid as well as Justine Skye, Tyler the Creator, Joan Smalls and more. The night started with Kendall and her pals hanging out at someone's apartment (Bella's perhaps?) where they munched on guacamole and chips and salsa and were greeted by balloon animals. The party went on there for a while and then continued to Sing Sing Karaoke in Manhattan's East Village.
E! News spoke to one of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's best friends, Justine Skye, about party planning about how the night turned out. "We had the most fun planning it," she told us. All the friends devising it had an especially fun time "keeping it a secret from her."
Gotham/GC Images
According to Justine, she and her friends were all tired by the time they got to the first part of the party, but she recalled to E! News thinking, "Okay we gotta turn up with her." And so they did! "We went to karaoke and it was just the best. We had so much fun," she expressed.
While Kendall's little sister Kylie Jenner had a lavish 21st birthday party in August, which included a Rolls Royce as a present from her boyfriend Travis Scott Kendall and her friends were a tad more low-key. Justine explained why they didn't want any over-the-top extravaganzas. "We realized that birthdays are about spending time with your friends, not the extravagant parties and inviting a million people you don't even know," she said. "It's just about the small groups. That's when you have the most fun."
Plus, smaller groups make it easier to pick a group karaoke song. Maybe?
Apparently, the party-goers didn't even realize that they all had one favorite tune: Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina." It's a catchy tune and ideal for any karaoke night. Justine revealed it was their group's "number one karaoke song." She continued, "We got so crazy to Gasolina. I didn't even know that we all loved that song that much."
Kendall flew solo for her top pick of a tune. When asked what the birthday girl's favorite anthem was, Justine replied, "She did play this weird song that no one knew." Justine didn't even know the name of it.
The next song they all wanted to sing came out 14 years after "Gasolina" and is way more contemporary to today. "The one we all really wanted to sing was 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born," Justine said. "But we never got to that one."
