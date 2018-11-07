Gigi Hadid Is a Style Icon—Here's 43 Outfits That Prove It

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid is no longer a newcomer in the fashion industry—she's a vet.

If you're wondering how a 23-year-old became a model mogul, check her résumé. You'll find her on the most notable runways, on covers of magazines from all over the world, in the most sought-after designer clothing and at the side of her equally beautiful and successful sister, Bella Hadid. She's living her best life. 

Before the star hits the runway for the Victoria's Secret with wings that she's fully deserves, we're taking a look at every time her personal style made us want to go shopping. Believe us, her best looks of all time are worth a revisit.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks

Check out her best looks above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion , Victoria's Secret
Latest News
ESC: Shanina Shaik

Victoria's Secret Models Are Doing These Workouts Before the Big Show

Shopping: Gift Guide

2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the It Girl Who Has Everything

ESC: Halle Berry

5 Celeb Skin Pros Share Their Best Tips and Products for Dry Skin

ESC: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

You Can Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Look for Just $45

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and More VS Models' Off-Duty Looks Are Casual Style Goals

ESC: Trendsettersat Work, Anine Bing

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Aren't the Only Celebs Loving This Designer

Shopping: Plaid

15 Ways to Be Low-Key Festive in Plaid This Fall

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.