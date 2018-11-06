See How Stars Like Justin Timberlake Rocked the Vote in the 2018 Midterm Elections

Hollywood is exercising its right to vote this Election Day... and showing off their stickers as proof!

Justin Timberlake and America Ferrera have joined fellow celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Karlie Kloss and Kevin Hart in casting their vote at polling stations across the United States.

Stars took to social media on the first Tuesday of November to show how they participated, encouraging fellow citizens to get out their and rock the vote. For instance, two of our most beloved celeb couples—Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds—chose to submit absentee ballots. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato surprised her 70 million Instagram followers by sharing a photo from her local polling station.

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!" she wrote, referencing her recent rehab stay. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!!!!"