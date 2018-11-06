Melissa Joan Hart Reveals What Would've Bothered Her About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 1:39 PM
Melissa Joan Hart isn't ruling out a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cameo, she just hasn't been asked. Hart, who was TV's original Sabrina Spellman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch across two networks for seven seasons from 1996-2003, told E! News she thinks it's great the character is back entertaining the masses yet again.
"It's kind of like a sisterhood when you play the same characters I think," she told Justin Sylvester at the Ralph Breaks the Internet premiere. "Probably like the way the James Bond guys feel, or something…But I think it's great."
Hart, who was joined by her two kids at the premiere, said her show and Netflix's new take on Sabrina couldn't be more opposite.
"They're doing something very different. I think if the shows were similar, I might be a little like, ‘That hurts,' but it's totally different," she admitted. For more from Hart, be sure to watch E! News at 7 p.m., only on E!.
In a move that delighted fans, Netflix previously assembled Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Hart, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea and Nate Richert to wish the new cast well. The streaming giant also showed the cast episodes of the new series and filmed their reactions. Check it out below.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season one is now streaming. The series will return for a second season, and we've got the scoop on that right here.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Why The Real Housewives of New Jersey Fights Between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Are Different This Year
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?