Melissa Joan Hart Reveals What Would've Bothered Her About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melissa Joan Hart isn't ruling out a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cameo, she just hasn't been asked. Hart, who was TV's original Sabrina Spellman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch across two networks for seven seasons from 1996-2003, told E! News she thinks it's great the character is back entertaining the masses yet again.

"It's kind of like a sisterhood when you play the same characters I think," she told Justin Sylvester at the Ralph Breaks the Internet premiere. "Probably like the way the James Bond guys feel, or something…But I think it's great."

Hart, who was joined by her two kids at the premiere, said her show and Netflix's new take on Sabrina couldn't be more opposite.