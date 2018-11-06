America Ferrera Gets Real About How Pregnancy Changed Her Life

Fortunately, she has help in this new chapter from her partner, husband Ryan Piers Williams. "[Parenthood has] absolutely changed us as individuals. It changes what we talk about and what we focus on. For so long, it's been just the two of us, and we've had an amazing life together," she told the magazine. "I don't know that either one of us could anticipate how much we love him and how it makes everything new again. We've traveled to many wonderful places, and we've seen many things—and just getting to imagine that somewhere down the line everything that we've already done and seen, Baz will be seeing for the first time...it's amazing.

As for Ferrera, she's also seeing life from a new perspective. As she explained to the magazine, she "went off the grid" at the end of her pregnancy while taking time off and feared she wouldn't care about anything else again. However, shortly after giving birth, family separation in the United States had gotten the public's attention.

"When Baz was 2 or 3 weeks old, my friend started organizing. I spent the whole day topless in my apartment feeding my newborn, but had to be on the phone and help in whatever way I could. It was a relief to know that who I am at my core was not altered," she told Health. "Actually, that's not true. It's not accurate that I wasn't altered. In a way, having him made everything more important."

