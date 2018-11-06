Behati Prinsloo Shares Empowering Body Positive Message Ahead of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Behati Prinsloo is about to make her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show return!

The 30-year-old supermodel will walk the runway at the 2018 VSFS this week, her first time in three years. Prinsloo last walked the Victoria's Secret runway in 2015, just months before it was revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Adam Levine. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose Levine, in Sept. 2016. Then, exactly a year later, Prinsloo revealed she was expecting a second child with the Maroon 5 frontman. The duo's baby girl, Gio Grace Levine, was born in Feb. 2018.

In the months leading up to the 2018 VSFS, many of Prinsloo's fans wondered whether they would see their favorite supermodel back on the runway.