How the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Making History

Who's ready for the runway event of the year?!

We're just one day away from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping and there are a whole lot of firsts expected at this pop culture event.

While you can prepare for plenty of fierce outfits, makeup looks from Charlotte Tilbury and shoes by Brian Atwood, organizers are also planning for plenty of firsts once cameras start rolling in New York City.

As Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Martha Hunt and more vets show off their looks, a few new faces will make history. Plus, this year's telecast will feature more performers than ever before. "My dreeeeeams are coming true!" Halsey shared on Instagram when announcing the news. Kelsea Balleriniadded, "Brb working on my strut."

Before the show begins, take a look at just some of the history-making moments expected to happen at this year's show in our gallery below.