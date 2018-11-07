How the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Making History

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who's ready for the runway event of the year?!                 

We're just one day away from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping and there are a whole lot of firsts expected at this pop culture event.

While you can prepare for plenty of fierce outfits, makeup looks from Charlotte Tilbury and shoes by Brian Atwood, organizers are also planning for plenty of firsts once cameras start rolling in New York City.

As Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Martha Hunt and more vets show off their looks, a few new faces will make history. Plus, this year's telecast will feature more performers than ever before. "My dreeeeeams are coming true!" Halsey shared on Instagram when announcing the news. Kelsea Balleriniadded, "Brb working on my strut." 

Before the show begins, take a look at just some of the history-making moments expected to happen at this year's show in our gallery below

Elsa Hosk, Victorias Secret 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

The New Fantasy Bra

We've seen the photo of Elsa Hosk wearing the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain adorned with more than 2,100 Swarovski created diamonds. But did you know the history-making bra took over 930 hours to create and has more than 71 carats with the center piece? For the first time ever, a version of the fantasy bra will be available online and in-store at Victoria's Secret ahead of the show on November 29 for $250.

Kelsey Merritt, Victorias Secret model

Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt's Victoria's Secret Debut

"WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018!!!" the supermodel shared on Instagram after finding out her role in the show. "Ahhhhhh I can't believe this!!" 

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The Musical Guests

Following tradition, this year's show will feature some musical acts performing their biggest hits as the models strut their stuff. But in 2018, there's more artists than ever before. This year, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts will take the runway. 

Article continues below

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Barbara Palvin

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Barbara Palvin's Special Cheerleader

When the model walks the runway, Barbara can count on her boyfriend to watch for the very first time. "I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," Dylan Sprouse joked to E! News at Heidi Klum's Halloween party. 

Winnie Harlow, Victoria's Secret, Sightings

Gotham/GC Images

Winnie Harlow's Victoria's Secret Debut

The time has finally come for the America's Next Top Model alumna to walk the famous VS runway. "Thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career," she shared on Instagram when the news was first announced. "I'm so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET SHOW!" Winnie will be the first model that has vitiligo to walk. 

Mary Katrantzou

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou CollectionDebut

The Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou capsule collection will make its debut on the runway at this year's Fashion Show. "Everything that Victoria's Secret creates is about a woman feeling confident and empowered—and also having fun with what she is wearing," Mary said in a previous statement to Harper's Bazaar. "This collaboration is going to be bold, fun and playful."

 

Article continues below

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show tapes in New York City this Thursday and will air December 2 on ABC. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , Runway , Models , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, Siggy Flicker, Jacqueline Laurita

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

Prince William, Emma Thompson, Buckingham Palace

Emma Thompson Tries to Steal a Kiss From Prince William at Damehood Ceremony

Olivia Munn, Busy Tonight

The Powerful Lesson Jamie Foxx Taught Olivia Munn About Love

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

8 Times Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Were Comedy Couple Goals

Halsey, John Mayer

Don't Tell G-Eazy, But Halsey and John Mayer Are Hard-Core Flirting

E! People's Choice Awards 2018: By the Numbers

Winnie Harlow, Victorias Secret model

18 Things to Know About the Newest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.