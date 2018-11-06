Why The Real Housewives of New Jersey Fights Between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Are Different This Year

There's a new Melissa Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. No, this isn't a soap opera twist, rather Melissa has changed, she told us.

"I think I've changed a lot, just as a person…I'm just coming into my own, and I feel like just the way that [Joe Gorga] and I run our household as changed a lot over the past couple of years. It's not easy, it's really not easy…I feel like I'm just growing as a person and I think you're going to see that on the show because I can't even hide it," Melissa told E! News.

That growth includes a change in what she once viewed as traditional gender roles. "I don't believe in that like I used to. I wrote a whole book about it and I don't know if I agree with everything I wrote any longer," she said.

She attributes that change to growing older and also finding her own success in the business world.