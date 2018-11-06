John Krasinski Teases Emily Blunt's Involvement in A Quiet Place 2

"I don't know, we'll have to see," Krasinski teased. "We'll have to see who's in it."

Back in July, Krasinski opened up about co-starring in the mega-hit movie with his wife. "I said to Emily, 'There's no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career and I don't have to explain to you how it felt.' We were both in the boat," Krasinski told Men's Health. "I said to her 'I don't know if it can ever be like this again.'"

"And—again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me—she goes, 'It can't.' She just so perfectly encapsulated it," he continued. "'It can't be like this again, and it shouldn't. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.' I know I'll never do another movie that's this successful, this original, this underdog-y, and then on top of it have it be with my wife every step of the way."