What's on TV? 2018 Election Results Coverage Hasn't Sidelined All Your Favorite Shows

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 10:21 AM

You won't find the Pearsons on NBC at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. This Is Us, The Voice and New Amsterdam are off in place of wall-to-wall election coverage called The Vote: America's Future. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd are leading the coverage on NBC, but the Peacock Network isn't the only major channel shelving its traditional schedule in favor of election coverage.

ABC won't air its Tuesday night block of comedies and The Rookie, CBS's NCIS, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans schedule is off until next week as well. However, both Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be live. Late Show starts at 11:35 p.m. on CBS and Late Night will begin at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

2018 Fall TV: The Best and Worst New Shows, According to You!

While The CW won't be airing election coverage, it is showing reruns of The Flash and Black Lightning in place of new episodes.

On broadcast, the only place you'll find new episodes of scripted shows is Fox. The channel is sticking with new episodes of X-Men drama The Gifted and Lethal Weapon starring Damon Wayans and Seann William Scott.

If you want to escape from reality with some reality TV, Below Deck (9 p.m.) and Flipping Out (10 p.m.) are both new on Bravo, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island is new at 9 p.m. on Lifetime, and MTV has a new episode of The Challenge on at 9 p.m. ET.

There's a new Busy Tonight at 10 p.m. on E!, Chopped is new at 9 p.m. on Food Network, Mayans M.C. is new at 10 p.m. on FX and new episodes of House Hunters are on HGTV starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, WWE Smackdown is live at 8 p.m. on USA Network and TLC has new episodes of both 7 Little Johnstons and The Little Couple on the schedule.

What will you be watching? Tell us on Twitter!

(E!, Bravo, USA and NBC are all part of the NBCUniveral family.)

