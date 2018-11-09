Relive All of Melissa McCarthy's Most Iconic Roles Before the 2018 PCAs

Calling all Melissa McCarthy fans, this one's for you!

Beginning with her role as Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls (from 2000 to 2007)—which she reprised in 2016 for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix…thank goodness—fans have been in awe of McCarthy's comedic chops and acting prowess.

On Tuesday, E! announced that the 48-year-old actress would be receiving the first-ever People's Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards further proving what we already knew…McCarthy is a freaking star.

From her comedy roles like Bridesmaids and This Is 40 (a small part, but so good) to her newest role as the real-life celebrity biographer Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, McCarthy has proved time and time again that she is an acting force to be reckoned with.

So, in honor of the funny gal's impressive People's Choice Awards honor—she will be recognized at the live award show this Sunday—we had to take a look back at her very best characters throughout the years.