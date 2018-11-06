Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Custody Battle Will Go to Trial

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing custody battle is heading to court.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, their trial will begin on Dec. 4. Retired Judge John W. Odenkirk was appointed to be the judge in their custody trial through June 30, 2019.

This is the latest update in Jolie and Pitt's continuous dispute over custody of their six children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt 17, Pax Jolie-Pitt,14, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 13, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 12, Knox Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10. A source told E! News on Monday, "They're still working together towards an out of court settlement. Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father."

In August, there were reports that the parents had reached an agreement, but those claims turned out to be false. A source told E! News at the time, "In terms of the kids' relationship with Brad, Angelina definitely remains committed to helping the kids heal with their father."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting full custody of the children.