Idris Elba Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

So, what does Elba make of being this year's dream dude?

"My mum is going to be very proud," the Luther star said.

When Fallon asked for "a little smolder," Elba looked pensively into the distance, perfecting the smolder. He also shared a "shy smile" and showed off his muscles while thanking People for the "amazing" honors.

Each one of People's "Sexiest Man Alive" honorees brought something different to the table, but in general, they all had the same effect on women. "People really think of 'sexy' beyond physical appearance—although that certainly helps," editorial director Jess Cagle told NBC 4 New York three years ago. "They like the idea of a guy who would be a good husband and father. We always feel out the readers to see what they want, and then we just argue about it!"

