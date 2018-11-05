Arrow Reveals a Major Character's Future Death

During the flash forward storyline on this season of Arrow, Roy ( Colton Haynes ) and a much older William ( Ben Lewis ) have arrived in a somewhat destroyed Star City. There, they found Dinah still alive and back to vigilante-ing, alongside Rene's daughter Zoe ( Andrea Sixtos ). While Roy and William believed they had been receiving coordinates from Felicity, they were stunned to learn that Felicity was actually dead.

We haven't seen her die yet and we don't know how or when it happens, nor do we really know for sure that it's true, but as of right now, we can only assume future Dinah ( Juliana Harkavy ) is telling the truth when she says Felicity ( Emily Bett Rickards ) is no longer with us.

Then again, this future seems bleak, and the fact that William never saw his step mom again after she sent him to boarding school does kind of make us think it could be true. If she is dead, let's hope she died doing something heroic after a long life of being equally heroic.

While we believe Dinah believes Felicity is dead, we're not so sure we can believe it ourselves. Felicity? Dead? Impossible!

The CW He's On a Boat Our first vision of the future was a man on a boat in a storm. The boat's captain said they should turn around, but the man suggested he could just offer some more money. The boat captain said usually people pay that much to get away from the island. Even 20 years in the future, Lian Yu still sucks. (Episode 1)

The CW “You Never Should Have Come Here” Boat man was very specifically looking for someone on the island, but got waylaid a bit by getting caught in a trap set by someone who sounded an awful lot like Roy (Colton Haynes), who we hadn't seen since he went off with Thea (Willa Holland) last season. Roy was not thrilled about this new visitor. (Episode 1)

The CW There's Been Some Foreshadowing In present day, we watched Felicity bid farewell to William before sending him off to boarding school (to protect him) by giving him the hozen, which symbolizes reconnection. It's the same arrowhead-shaped stone that once contained the coordinates for the mirakuru supply way back at the beginning of the series, but then became a symbolic gift that Oliver gave to Thea, who then gave it to Felicity. Felicity told William that as long as he had the stone, she'd always be able to find him. (Episode 1)

The CW And a Big Surprise In the future, the man from the boat holds up the hozen to prove to Roy that his father is Oliver Queen, meaning he's actually a grown up William. (Episode 1)

The CW Roy Has a Beard Now Here it is!

The CW Felicity and Oliver Have Been MIA for 20 Years William confirmed to Roy that Felicity and Oliver "pretty much" just left him, and at this point all we can assume is that he never saw them again after being sent away for his own protection. "I survived," he told Roy. (Episode 2)

The CW William Is Queer! "My ex-boyfriend wonders why I have commitment issues," he joked when explaining what happened to his parents. Gonna need more info on this, please. (Episode 2)

The CW The Hozen Is Back in Play William didn't just have the hozen to prove his parentage. "Three weeks ago" it started beeping, and he opened it up to find GPS coordinates to the island. After telling him to give up and go home, Roy admitted he knew exactly "what this is." (Episode 2)

The CW William Is LOADED Not only did William pay at least 200 grand to get to LIan Yu and offer to pay another 100, he also apparently spent over a billion dollars trying to develop affordable magnetic levitation. Is this Queen inheritance? A life insurance payout? Or is he just a genius who was partially raised by a couple of rich geniuses? Who knows?! (Episode 2)

The CW Something Happened Between Roy and Thea Roy chastised William for bringing up the past after he mentioned that time he left Star City with Thea, because he was on the island to forget about it. It feels pretty safe to say something bad (or several bad somethings) have happened in the years since, but what? (Episode 2)

The CW Oliver Is Without His Bow Roy led William to a grave, which was separate from the four Japanese soldier graves Oliver had originally found and told Roy about. William and Roy started digging, thinking they were about to find a corpse, but instead they found Oliver's bow and arrows. (Episode 2)

The CW We're Going Back to Star City Oliver's bow contained a secret note, which Roy read, became concerned about (look how concerned he is!), and then burned. William was all "What the hell?!" and Roy said to get his stuff, because they had to go back to Star City. What will they find there? WHO will they find there? Will their trip to an actual city mean this gallery will have no more screenshots of men in a forest? We can only hope! (Episode 2)

The CW "Star City's Seen Better Days" Roy and William have officially arrived back in Star City, and they've got some new coordinates to follow that they think are coming from Felicity, even if neither of them is exactly thrilled about being back. As we later learned, "Star City fell when the Glades rose. They build a wall. They closed their borders. No one outside the Glades is allowed to enter. The SCPD are basically hired guns. They protect the Glades from what's outside their wall." (Episode 4)

The CW Smoak Tech Is "Restricted" Now Willam and Roy were sent to Smoak Technologies by the coordinates and almost got in trouble for visiting Felicity's old company, which is now a "restricted area," but William did manage to pull a Felicity and open up a secret vault in her office. Inside the vault was...a Rubix Cube?!

The CW Dinah Lives (And Aged VERY Well) We're gonna need this secret pronto, because Dinah is dang hot in her 50s. Roy looks good, but she looks like straight up magic. Anyway, she's no longer police captain and is now back to being a badass vigilante (with amazing hair), saving Roy and William and explaining to them that things in Star City are not as they remember, and of course, that they shouldn't have come back here. (Episode 4)

The CW Meet Zoe Rene's daughter has also grown into a badass and has been fighting alongside Dinah, though she says her father "wouldn't be caught dead" in Star City. Interesting phrasing or just accurate? We're questioning everything considering that last bombshell... (Episode 4)