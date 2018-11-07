See Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

Gigi Hadid is about to prove why she's really Heaven sent.

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially one day away, with supermodels like Gigi, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadidand Kendall Jenner descending upon New York City to rock the world-famous brand's latest in lingerie.

No longer the new girl on the runway, Thursday's taping marks 23-year-old Gigi's third VS Fashion Show. She first walked in 2015, modeling for Victoria's Secret's fun and flirty PINK line. Hadid returned in 2016, but took a year off from the annual extravaganza in 2017 when it took place in Shanghai.

And in addition to Gigi's big comeback, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show boasts a star-studded musical lineup, including live performances from Shawn Mendes, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora and more.