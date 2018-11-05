Matthew McConaughey Wanted to Be the Jack to Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic

There could have been a chance that Rose Dewitt Bukater ended up on that door in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with a different Jack Dawson in Titanic.

Matthew McConaughey revealed in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast that he really wanted to draw Rose (played by Kate Winslet) like one of his French girls. However, he was beat out by Leonardo DiCaprio to play the defining role of Jack. "I went and auditioned for that," he told THR's Scott Feinberg. "I wanted that. I auditioned with Kate Winslet."

Although the White Boy Rick star thought he had a "good audition," the stars didn't align for the role. "Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn't get it. I never got offered that," he revealed on the podcast.

Despite not getting the role, McConaughey went on to hold key roles in other works like The Wedding Planner, Magic Mike, Interstellar, and True Detective.