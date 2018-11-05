Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

Rebel Wilson is apologizing after she proclaimed to be the first plus-sized female star of a rom-com.

Last week, the actress headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she debuted the official trailer for her upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

"I had such a ball filming that," she shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "I always add my own jokes and also I'm kind of proud to be the first ever plus-size girl to be the star of the romantic comedy."

As soon as the comments made it to air, some were quick to disagree about her claim that she was the first. But on Monday afternoon, Rebel took to social media and expressed her apologizes for the remarks.

"In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo'Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others," she explained on Twitter. "With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful."