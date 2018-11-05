Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 4:44 PM

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is apologizing after she proclaimed to be the first plus-sized female star of a rom-com.

Last week, the actress headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she debuted the official trailer for her upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

"I had such a ball filming that," she shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "I always add my own jokes and also I'm kind of proud to be the first ever plus-size girl to be the star of the romantic comedy."

As soon as the comments made it to air, some were quick to disagree about her claim that she was the first. But on Monday afternoon, Rebel took to social media and expressed her apologizes for the remarks.

"In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo'Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others," she explained on Twitter. "With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful."

Rebel continued, "To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to acknowledge. I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less.  Again, I am deeply sorry."

Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a girl who hates romantic comedies, but gets flung into a world of romantic comedies. Things get even trickier when she finds two love interests including a shirtless Liam.

While the movie doesn't hit theatres until Valentine's Day, Rebel wants people to know today that she supports all women and didn't mean to offend anyone with her comments in daytime TV.

"It was never my intention to erase anyone else's achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together," she replied to one fan.

Rebel added in a separate post, "I'm all about supporting plus size women and I work so hard to do so. I never want to disrespect anyone."

