Why Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Time Period Is So Vague

To give the show some even more contemporary context, the inspiration for Sabrina and scenes like the one in episode two where she stands up to Father Blackwood and refuses to sign her name in the book actually comes from a controversy in the art world that went down in early 2017.

"There was a really specific image that when I pitched the show which completely captured the essence of Sabrina which was you know, in New York down on Wall street, there is very famously the wall street bull—the bronze bull. Maybe a year or 2 ago, a statue of a young girl called Fearless Girl was put down on Wall street, and the Fearless Girl was put opposite the bull so it looked like the bull was getting ready to charge, and the girl was in a Superman pose and was standing fearless, and to me that's what Sabrina was: a young girl unafraid to stand up against this giant evil and the patriarchy as symbolized by the Dark Lord and the high priest and the principle and the football bullies and stuff like that. That was the heart of the pitch. That image. It was all there, it was there from the beginning."

Fearless Girl went up in March 2017, specifically sized and designed to face off against Charging Bull. Originally, the statue was meant to be temporary as part of a campaign for gender diversity in corporate leadership, but despite some protest from the artist of the Bull, petitions have kept her and the bull in place. They will both soon be moved to a different location, but that image is one that's hard to forget, and one which Aguirre-Sacasa says was extremely important to him and to Kiernan Shipka.