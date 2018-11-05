5 Celeb Skin Pros Share Their Best Tips and Products for Dry Skin

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner
Thanks to Hollywood's top aestheticians, cold weather doesn't need to keep your skin from glistening.
As winter seeps in with chilled wind and low temperatures, it's common to experience changes in your complexion. The most common change being dry skin, resulting in chapped lips, flaky skin and acne. These shifts in the texture of your complexion are near difficult to cover with makeup, leaving many standing in the aisles of their local beauty store, desperately trying to find something that will infuse hydration back into their skin.
Celebrities, however, are still glowing as if it's summer, thanks to their much-loved aestheticians. So, of course, we had to know the procedures, at-home skin-care routines and products that are making this possible.
Cue Hollywood's go-to skin pros. From Halle Berry's aesthetician to Jessica Alba's facialist, five leaders in the skin-care industry revealed to E! News how to treat and avoid dry skin.
Instagram
Olga Lorencin
Location: Beverly Hills, CA
Clients: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel
Instagram: @olgalorencinskincare
Recommended Winter Skin-Care: "Stop all mechanical exfoliation, like scrubs and harsh brushes. They can just add to the problem. Instead, use mild peels to exfoliate in order to increase absorption of serums and moisturizers. I [recommend my] Red Carpet Facial or Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Packettes."
The Must-Have Product
"[I suggest combining] serums for better absorptions and hydration. My favorite combination is alphahydroxy serums with rich, oily peptide concoctions—such as the Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum cocktailed with the Reparative Nutrient Serum. Mix half and half and massage into your skin at night and watch your skin transform in just a couple of applications. I'd also add a few drops of hyaluronic acid serum to all your moisturizers and eye creams for more hydrated, dewier complexion."
Olga Lorencia Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum, $79
Emily Joyce Photography
Angela Caglia
Location: Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY
Clients: Jasmine Sanders, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Hilary Duff and Minnie Driver
Instagram: @angelacagliaskincare
Recommended Winter Skin-Care: "A humidifier in the bedroom makes a huge difference. In terms of your body, I'd limit your shower time, so it's not too long and it's not too hot—lukewarm water. Otherwise, it tends to dry your skin out."
The Must-Have Product
"It's the best time to get a peel, because you're not directly in the sun, but you do need to regularly exfoliate to take off the dead skin cells, so the moisturizer that you're putting on can penetrate better and really nourish the skin. I'd say go for my Dream Exfoliant Mask, a light glycolic gel mask with purple potato extract and distilled rose petals. That's really a gentle mask. I also recommend to my clients to put aside any water-based moisturizers and use an oil-based moisturizer in the winter like my Soufflé Moisturizer."
Angela Caglia Dream Exfoliant Mask, $140
Instagram
Karee Hayes
Location: Nashville, TN
Clients: Kristin Cavallari, Kacy Musgraves, Lily Aldridge, Faith Hill
Instagram: @kareehays
Recommended Winter Skin-Care: "Avoid heavy creams. Those with petroleum-based ingredients may further dry out the skin during the winter months. Often times, these ingredients will sit on the surface like a wet blanket, keeping moisture from penetrating the skin...I use dermaplane 2-3x a week with a creamy cleanser to assist in cellular turnover. I also prefer to do this with wet skin vs. dry skin, so I don't risk scratching my face."
The Must-Have Product
"Preparing for winter with a few subtle changes in your regimen will allow you to GLOW all season. For example, make sure you layer your products, starting with the thinnest (i.e. your serums…I like Revision Skincare's Hydrating Serum) and finishing with your daily moisturizer."
Revision Skincare Hydrating Serum, $83
Instagram
Shani Darden
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Clients: Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Instagram: @ShaniDarden
Recommended Winter Skin-Care: "You still have to exfoliate dry skin! Many are hesitant to do so, but it's especially important in the winter. The dead layer of skin on the surface has to be removed to keep your skin healthy."
The Must-Have Product
"I love the Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads because they are effective, yet not harsh."
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Packettes, $88
Instagram
JORDANA MATTIOLI, LE
Location: New York, NY
Clients: Katherine McPhee and AnnaSophia Robb
Instagram: @jordanamattioliskincare
Recommended Winter Skin-Care: "My #1 recommendation for glowing skin is to exfoliate! An at-home peel is a great option for exfoliation to increase cell turnover and remove build up, and this is imperative to even out skin tone, reduce clogged pores, signs of aging and let your skin naturally glow."
The Must-Have Product
"Using an exfoliant once or twice a week, like Dermalogica's new Rapid Reveal Peel, will help your moisturizer work better by not having a barrier of dead, dry skin to get through."
Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel, $85
Based on the five interviews, here are the major takeaways:
-Invest in the humidifier for your bedroom.
-Swap out any water-based products or moisturizers.
-Drink water.
-Continue to wear sunscreen.
-Remember to use a hydrating serum before applying moisturizer.
Now, you're glowing!