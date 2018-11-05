Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Split Might Be Bachelor Nation's Most Devastating Breakup Ever

Bachelor Nation is in mourning.

Fans of the ABC hit franchise were left devastated when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth announced they were ending their engagement after nearly three years together, which is basically 20 years in the Bachelor bubble where many couples split after less than one year of dating. Their statement, of course, contained the usual friendly jargon we've come to expect from celeb break-ups.

"This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways," the pair said in a statement to People. "Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."