All the Signs Taylor Swift Isn't Done With Country Music

When Taylor Swift released her first all-pop album back in 2014, it seemed like she was saying goodbye to her country music roots.

It was an amicable artist-genre split, and it wasn't entirely unexpected. Taylor's sound began crossing over from country to pop long before the release of 1989. And when the time came to make it official, both Taylor and the industry that made her a star handled the apparent breakup remarkably well.

Taylor was presented with the Milestone Award at the 2015 ACM Awards, and she thanked "the country music community" for its "grace" when she "[said] that I had made a pop album, and that I wanted to go explore other genres." She said she was "grateful" and "unbelievably proud" of what country music taught her.

It looked like a fairytale ending to Taylor's picture-perfect country career, but as we'd later see, this love story wasn't over.

Taylor did move on, though, and she enjoyed huge commercial and critical success as a full-fledged pop star. 1989 sold 1.287 million copies in its first week, going on to become the best-selling album of the year. It won three Grammy Awards in 2015, including Album of the Year, and Taylor's 1989 World Tour grossed over a quarter of a billion dollars. According to Forbes, she went on to beat out Beyoncé, Adele and Rihanna as the World's Highest-Paid Woman in Music for 2016.