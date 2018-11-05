Here's What Thomas Ravenel Really Thinks About His Upcoming Sexual Assault Trial

Thomas Ravenel appears to be keeping calm and carrying on ahead of his trial.

Earlier today, a preliminary hearing was held in regards to the Southern Charm star's arrest on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree.

E! News has learned the judge found probable cause to move forward with a trial. While the next court date hasn't been set just yet, a source is sharing some insight into Thomas' mindset.

"Thomas is not worried about the case moving forward," a source shared with E! News. "He thinks he has a great attorney and that he will be cleared. He is not that stressed out about it."

We have reached out to Thomas' attorney for comment on today's court developments. According to People, his accuser known as "Nanny Dawn" was present in court today.