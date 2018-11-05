Birthday Girl Kris Jenner Is Showered With Love by Kardashian Family

Kris Jenner goes by a lot of names: Momager, Lovey. But today, she is the birthday girl.

While the family matriarch has basically been celebrating her 63rd birthday for the past week, Monday marked the official day of her 63rd trip around the moon. Last week, Kylie Jenner kicked off the birthday celebrations by gifting Kris a red Ferrari 488, which is an estimated $250,000. Kylie surprised her mom while she was in her star spangled pajamas, but Kris was overjoyed nonetheless.

Now, on the Momager's actual birthday, the Kar-Jenner kids took to social media to shower their mother with praise in heartfelt videos, messages and photos.

Khloe honored her mother on her 63rd birthday by writing a lengthy post about the strength she receives from the "Momager", especially in the past year. "Without you, I would never be where I am right now. Literally and emotionally," Khloe wrote. "You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life."