Bella Hadid Tries to Silence Body Shamers Before Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 12:21 PM

Bella Hadid's latest photo shoot is catching the attention of fashion lovers.

Over the weekend, the supermodel confirmed she was walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show when she shared behind-the-scenes images from her fittings.

"I can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits," she wrote to her followers. "I'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever."

After posing in knee-high boots and black lingerie, some followers voiced their criticism at the underwear set that showcased her rib cage.

"Skin and bone…I have nothing against being slim but this is unhealthy on so many levels," one follower shared. "Shame on @VictoriasSecret for encouraging and promoting this totally unrealistic image. We must put an end to the concept of looks = value."

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

Another user commented, "I will never understand why bones protruding through skin is considering beautiful."

While Bella didn't reply directly to any of the negative comments, reports say she adjusted her caption after to include an important sentence.

"All body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet," she shared in her caption.

On Monday morning, followers also couldn't help but notice Bella's Instagram Stories where she posted a photo from an air plane with plenty of food and snacks for the ride. Some items available included chicken tenders, French fries, M&Ms and White Castle items.

And for every critic of her Instagram post, there were plenty of supporters.

Zoë Kravitz, LaLa, Yolanda Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Yara Shahidi and more either "liked" the picture or commented with a positive reaction.

