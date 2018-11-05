Bella Hadid Tries to Silence Body Shamers Before Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid's latest photo shoot is catching the attention of fashion lovers.

Over the weekend, the supermodel confirmed she was walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show when she shared behind-the-scenes images from her fittings.

"I can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits," she wrote to her followers. "I'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever."

After posing in knee-high boots and black lingerie, some followers voiced their criticism at the underwear set that showcased her rib cage.

"Skin and bone…I have nothing against being slim but this is unhealthy on so many levels," one follower shared. "Shame on @VictoriasSecret for encouraging and promoting this totally unrealistic image. We must put an end to the concept of looks = value."