Who Will Win Dancing With the Stars Season 27?

Dancing With the Stars season 27 is racing its way to the big finale where one couple will be crowned champion and take home the coveted mirrorball trophy, and this year there are two leaders of the pack.

Early standouts Juan Pablo Di Pace and Milo Manheim have been impressing the judges week in and week out, both already earning perfect scores from Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. Both Fuller House star Di Pace and Zombies veteran Manheim have some experience with dance in their past projects.

And while it's looking like a man will take home the top prize, there are two women left in the competition—model Alexis Ren and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch. Both have been impressing the judges on the dance floor.