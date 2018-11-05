Who Will Win Dancing With the Stars Season 27?

Dancing With the Stars season 27 is racing its way to the big finale where one couple will be crowned champion and take home the coveted mirrorball trophy, and this year there are two leaders of the pack.

Early standouts Juan Pablo Di Pace and Milo Manheim have been impressing the judges week in and week out, both already earning perfect scores from Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. Both  Fuller House star Di Pace and Zombies veteran Manheim have some experience with dance in their past projects.

And while it's looking like a man will take home the top prize, there are two women left in the competition—model Alexis Ren and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch. Both have been impressing the judges on the dance floor.

Below, see how each competitor has done and who's most likely to win season 27.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Mary Lou Retton

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton and partner Sasha Farber were sent home fifth from the competition after dancing to "Shame" by Elle King.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Tinashe

Singer Tinashe went home during week four. For her final dance, she and partner Brandon Armstrong were joined by Amy Purdy and danced to Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Nancy McKeon

The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon went home third. Along with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the two's final dance was to "Love Someone" by Lukas Graham.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Danielle Umstead

Paralympic alpine skier Danielle Umstead, who was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, was second to go. Their last dance was to "Luck Be a Lady" by Donny Osmond.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Nikki Glaser

The comic who was paired with Gleb Savchenko was the first to be sent home from the season 27 competition. During the first night, they danced to "YES" by Louisa feat. 2 Chainz, and on the second night of the premiere, they took to the stage with Gloria Estefan's "Tres Deseos."

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

LEAST LIKELY TO WIN: Joe Amabile

The power of Bachelor Nation! Reality star Joe Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson have pretty consistently received the lowest scores of the competition, but votes have kept them dancing. This wouldn't be the first time a low-scoring competitor made it to the finals, but we'd be surprised if Joe gets there.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

John Schneider

The Smallville and Dukes of Hazzard veteran John Schneider and partner Emma Slater haven't had the highest-scoring dances, but they seem to be having fun. Their dance to the Beetlejuice theme song scored just 19 during Halloween week.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Bobby Bones

Radio host Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess have been in the middle, but toward the back, of the pack during season 27. Their Halloween night dance netted them a 22. Bobby has improved, but will likely say goodbye before the finals.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

DeMarcus Ware

Former footballer DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are steady performers on the dance floor, but have yet to crack a perfect score.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren has been putting her Instagram following to good use! Along with pro partner Alan Bersten, the two have been climbing the leader board and approving, coming close to a perfect score in week five.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Evanna Lynch

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe have been bewitching the judges with their dance moves. The duo got a 29 out of 30 for their dance to "Disturbia" by Rihanna.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Milo Manheim

The teen star of Disney Channel's Zombies movie, Milo Manheim and partner Witney Carson received their first perfect score on Halloween night dancing to "Toxic" by 2WEI. The pair have always received relatively high scores throughout the competition and could take the whole thing.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

MOST LIKELY TO WIN: Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke have been steaming up the dance floor receiving not one, but two perfect scores already. They're the couple to beat.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

