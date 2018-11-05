Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Party: Feathers, Friends and Plenty of Fierceness!

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 11:16 AM

It was time for Priyanka Chopra to get the party started. 

Before the actress can become a bride, the star had to properly celebrate with her besties at her side. Bachelorette party, anyone? 

That was precisely what Chopra and co. had in store this past weekend when the group of ladies jetted off to Amsterdam for some international fun. Ever the fashionista, Chopra looked every bit the beautiful bride in an array of white ensembles for the occasion, including a white feathered sweater paired with knee-high snake print boots and a mustard sweater and plaid skirt combo finished off with a "Bride-to-Be" sash. The sartorial pièce de résistance was a white mini Chopra sported with a feathered cape layered under a white faux fur coat. Can someone say stunning?! 

While the star stuck to mostly white outfits, her guests stepped out on the town in coordinating red, perhaps a nod to Chopra's Indian roots and customs. The special ladies invited included Chopra's future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, and Elizabeth Chambers

According to social media snaps from some of the attendees, the weekend included late-night eats, some tequila, music and a visit to the capital's famous red light district. 

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

As the countdown continues to the Chopra-Jonas wedding, here's a look at the bride-to-be's special weekend ahead of the big day: 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Let the Party Begin

The bride-to-be and her loved ones jetted off to Amsterdam for a weekend of bachelorette festivities. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

The Bride Wore White

The actress kicked off the weekend in an all-white layered ensemble. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Bride to Be

Priyanka Chopra proudly sported a sash with her current title on it while out and about in Amsterdam. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Fierce in Feathers and Fur

When it came time to step out on the town, the bride-to-be did so in a mini adorned with a feathered cape layered under a faux fur white coat by Georges Chakra. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

A Feathered Frock

The stunning bride struck a pose for the camera. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Me and My Girls

While the bride stuck to a white ensemble, her guests coordinated in red. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

The Gang's All Here!

Among Chopra's special ladies was future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and cousin Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Red Bottoms

She may have been in white from head to toe, but the bride showed off her Christian Louboutin red soles while lounging in the car. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

That's a Wrap!

The future sisters-in-law wrapped up the weekend with some "hungover" eye masks and bubblegum pink flasks. 

