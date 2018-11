You Can Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Look for Just $45

Who can forget the moment Meghan Markle stepped out hand-in-hand her new husband, Prince Harry, wearing her second stunning white gown?

After the royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex slipped out of her Givenchy wedding gown and into a sophisticated and sleek Stella McCartney dress for the reception dinner. The gown, which is a more modern bridal look than her first, featured a high neckline and a form-fitting silhouette that billowed into flouncy skirt at the knees. To finish her look, she added Cartier diamond earrings and white pumps. It was fit for a royal and a stunning look to begin her reign as a fashion icon.

It's a historic look, but the design of the dress is versatile and be worn as more than a bridal look. Now, Fashion Nova is serving proof by recreating the designer gown for a fraction of the price.