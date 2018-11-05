Mac Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after Mac Miller's shocking passing, the rapper's cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner—Coroner announced Monday that the artist, née Malcolm McCormick, died from mixed drug toxicity. On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later determined that Miller had died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol). The manner of death was certified as an accident.

On Sept. 7, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the artist's home in Studio City, Calif. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.