Kim Kardashian Calls Ray J a "Pathological Liar" Over Sex Claims

Kim Kardashian is calling Ray J's bluff.

The reality star may have some history with the singer, but according to her, he doesn't have his story straight about their past relationship. The digital chatter began after The Sun published a report claiming the singer spilled on their former sex life to partygoers in London on Thursday night. Among his alleged claims were that she had a Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys, would stop during sex to do her makeup, spent $100,000 on thongs and "her mom would call and she would nearly always take it." E! News has reached out to Ray J's camp for comment on the report.

The report naturally caused a stir among fans online and it wasn't long before Kardashian weighed in on it herself. "RayJ constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye ignores his ass," one fan tweeted.

"Or shows he's a pathological liar," Kardashian clapped back. "You actually believe this story? It's too funny to me!"