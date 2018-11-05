Ariana Grande Says Her Exes Heard "Thank U, Next" Before Its Release

Ricky Alvarez and Big Sean each got to listen to "thank u, next" early, according to Ariana Grande. Hours before Saturday Night Live's Nov. 3 episode aired on NBC, the pop star surprised fans by releasing a new song that directly addressed her famous former flames. Given that the song was seemingly written after Ariana ended her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson Oct. 14, it seems unlikely her ex Mac Miller was able to hear the track before his death Sept. 7.

In the first verse, the 25-year-old diva sings, "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."