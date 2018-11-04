Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Bonded Over High Ponytails and It's Everything

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 8:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello

Getty Images

Those who high ponytail together stay together. Right?

On Sunday, Camila Cabello praised her pal Ariana Grande for her signature hairdo: the high pony. The "Havana" singer won big at the 2018 MTV EMAs where she won the awards for Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song, but apparently she might not have made the best decision when it came to her coiffure. 

Cabello paired her gorgeous red dress with an up-do and later called on Grande for some guidance. "I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande," she tweeted.

The "Real Friends" singer made another plea to her friend. She added, "Also, will you be my wife again @arianagrande."

Photos

2018 MTV EMAs: Red Carpet Fashion

Camila have no fear, because Ariana is here! "Well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful," the "God Is a Woman" singer replied to Cabello. "Nah jk i'm in constant pain always and don't care at all." 

Plus, as to whether or not Grande would "be my wife again," she happily obliged. "I never thought you'd ask. come home bb girl," she responded.

Their BFF Twitter exchange kept going. In yet another tweet, Cabello posted a photo of herself looking pained with her hand on her head. "I had to take it off #thankunext," she wrote.

In the photo of Cabello rolling her eyes over the ponytail, she referenced Grande's new song "Thank U, Next." Grande released the song Saturday night and in it, sings about her past relationships and boyfriends, including Pete Davidson and Mac Miller.

She sings in the first verse, "Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

Like the buddy that she is, Grande said she was "happy" for Cabello. "U still feel things," she said in one reply. Grande added moments later, "MUST BE NICE *crying and smiling*"

Grande's hairstyle of choice has been the subject of some satire. In September, the "Dangerous Woman" artist taped a sketch with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show in which her hair not only had a mind of its own, but was its own creature. Her ponytail handed Fallon a La Croix from the fridge, signed Questlove's Sweetener album and even stopped a woman's purse from being stolen. All with the power of an up-do.

Better coiffed than sorry!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Camila Cabello , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln to Return as Rick Grimes in Multiple Walking Dead Movies

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.