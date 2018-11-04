2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 6:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

And just like that, awards seasons has officially begun.

The 2018 Hollywood Film Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills as the ceremony celebrated its 22nd year. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosted the event, dethroning James Corden's three year run as emcee for the evening.

According to their site, the HFA "honors some of the most acclaimed films and actors, as well as previews highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year." Some of these "acclaimed films and actors" include Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Damien  Chazelle and Amandla Stenberg.

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman received a major honor at the show. She was given the Hollywood Career Achievement Award as she has a number of roles in the works, including Aquaman and The Goldfinch.

Read

Hugh Jackman and More to Be Honored at 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Check out the list below for all the achievements and honors of the night.

Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Nicole Kidman

Hollywood Supporting Actor AwardTimothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble AwardCrazy Rich Asians

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor AwardJohn David WashingtonBlacKkKlansman

Hollywood Breakthrough Director AwardFelix Van GroeningenBeautiful Boy 

New Hollywood AwardYalitza AparicioROMA

Hollywood Actress AwardGlenn CloseThe Wife

Hollywood Actor Award: Hugh Jackman, The Front Runner

Henry Golding, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hollywood Director Award: Damien Chazelle, First Man

Hollywood Screenwriter AwardPeter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book

Hollywood Ensemble AwardGreen Book

Hollywood Documentary Award: Believer

Hollywood Film Award: Black Panther

Hollywood Animation Award: Incredibles 2

Hollywood Cinematography Award: Matthew LibatiqueA Star Is Born

Hollywood Film Composer AwardJustin HurwitzFirst Man

Hollywood Editor AwardTom CrossFirst Man

Hollywood Visual Effects AwardDan Deleeuw, Kelly PortRussel Earl and Dan SudickAvengers: Infinity War

Hollywood Costume Design AwardSandy PowellThe Favourite

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling AwardJenny Schircore, Sarah Kelly and Hannah Edwards, Mary Queen of Scots

Hollywood Production Design AwardHannah Beachler, Black Panther

Hollywood Sound AwardErik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn and Brandon Proctor, A Quiet Place

Congratulations to all the honorees!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Nicole Kidman , Hugh Jackman , Awkwafina , Timothée Chalamet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

MTV EMAs 2018, Hailee Steinfeld

MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.