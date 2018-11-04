Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have "Been Around the World" a few times, but what about being on top of the world?

The rapper turns 49 today and decided, much like Will Smith, that he would jump out of a plane to commemorate his birthday. Diddy posted a video on Instagram before taking flight and provided some updates along the way in his Instagram story.

"I'm about to jump out a plane. I always wanted to do it," he said to the camera. But then he had a quick change of heart. "No, I didn't really always want to do it. I started thinking about it this year. I wanted to do it in Dubai. It didn't happen, and then I said I would do it for my birthday."

While lacing up his shoes and decked out in an outfit that's a play on a NASA space suit (with the name Diddy on it, of course), he provided his big plans and goals for the jump. "So I'm gonna jump out a plane and attempt to land two houses down in the backyard of the Playboy mansion."

He added, "I'm living my best life!"