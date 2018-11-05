The Most OMG Moments at Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows Over the Years

We're just days away from the taping of the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

As we wait to watch the show on Dec. 2, we're looking back at all of the craziest moments from past VS shows over the years. Take a look at the most OMG runway moments below!

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Ariana Grande Dodges an Angel Wing While performing "Bang Bang" during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, Grande had an accidental run-in with model Elsa Hosk's angel Wing. Ever the professionals, the two continued on with the show and didn't miss a beat. Grande later tweeted, "A Victoria's Secret angel accidentally smacked me in the face with her wings and it was awesome #goals #bangbangintomyface."

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP 2 Fantasy Bras For the 2014 VSFS, instead of having just one fantasy bra, the company decided to have two! The "Dream Angels" bras, worn by Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio on the runway that year, cost $2 million,

KMazur/WireImage Tyra Banks Performs a Dance Routine While making her entrance on the runway during the 2002 VSFS, Tyra Banks performed a flamingo dance routine. She then dominated the runway, giving a shimmy and a smile as she walked.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret Bella Hadid Walks the Runway Alongside Ex The Weeknd While the couple is back together now, at the time of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Show in Paris, the supermodel and the "Earned It" singer had just recently called it quits. But, but the duo proved they're total professionals as they shared a moment together on the runway.

Ming Xi Breaks Down in Tears After Falling In a heartbreaking moment during the 2017 VSFS in Shanghai, the model tripped over her outfit, causing her to fall on the runway. However, she got right back up with the help of her fellow models and continued her walk and received applause from the audience. "As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Adam Levine Kisses Anne V While he's now married to model Behati Prinsloo, the Maroon 5 singer did share a memorable moment on the runway with former girlfriend Anne V at the 2011 Victoria's Secret Show in New York City. During his performance, Anne walked the runway and he surprised her by giving her a kiss on the cheek as she struck a pose. Levine has also shared sweet moments with Behati during VS shows. In 2013, Levine was spotted giving his leading lady a standing ovation as she worked the runway.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Seal & Heidi Klum Perform Together During the 2007 VSFS, the then-married couple took to the runway to perform a duet together. The duo ended their performance with a kiss and cheers from the audience.