Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 2:48 PM
Suffice it to say, it's not going to be easy for Khloe Kardashian to watch Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which shows her family members' initial reactions to Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.
News that the NBA star kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women erupted in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child together, daughter True Thompson. The couple has since weathered the scandal.
"Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly," Khloe tweeted on Sunday. "To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."
"Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined," she continued.
Khloe's family learned about the cheating scandal by reading about it online in Los Angeles, while she was in Cleveland, waiting to give birth to True.
In the episode, Kim Kardashian remarks, "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night. Khloe's gonna die."
"She's literally gonna go into labor over this," she adds.
Kylie Jenner was the one who told Khloe about the video.
"I didn't want to hurt her feelings but I felt like she should wear from one of us, versus on the Internet," Kylie says on the show.
Two months after the scandal, Khloe and Tristan returned to her Calabasas, California home with baby True for the summer. The reality star was last week photographed back in Cleveland, supporting her beau at a Cleveland Cavaliers game. The two also celebrated Halloween with their daughter.
"Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary," Khloe tweeted on Sunday. "Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are."
Khloe and her family members like to live-tweet their reactions to Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes. Khloe signaled she may not do so this time.
"I will see how much I can handle," she wrote. "This goes for tonight AND next week."
She also thanked her fans for their outpouring of support.
"I love you guys!!! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for my soul!" she wrote. "Everything is how you look at it. As toxic as social media can be, it can also be a beautiful supportive platform. Thank you."
