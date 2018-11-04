Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagi
by Zach Johnson | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 2:17 PM
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagi
Parenting is a snap, right?
Let's just hope Josh Brolin is a better father to "Baby Bean" than Thanos was to Gamora. The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 50, and his wife, Kathryn Brolin, 31, welcomed their first child. The proud parents announced the joyous news via Instagram, where they'd each been documenting Kathryn's pregnancy ever since they spilled the beans six months ago.
While the couple has nicknamed their daughter "Bean," they've actually named her Westlyn Reign Brolin.
On Sunday, Kathryn posted the sweetest Instagram video of baby Westlyn smiling. "Our family's newest (and tiniest) member," she wrote. "Nothing compares to this... nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours."
This is the first child for Kathryn and the second for Josh, who has two adult children with his first wife Alice Adair; Josh did not have kids with Diane Lane, whom he divorced five years ago. When Josh announced Kathryn's pregnancy in May, the Deadpool 2 actor joked on Instagram, "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats."
The couple spent the next few months nesting as they awaited the arrival of "Baby Bean."
More recently, Josh shared a video of his pregnant wife with his Instagram followers. "I have the greatest soul mate you can have. Bouts of darkness hit and we/she powers through it. Then moments of the power of this miracle hit and inevitable moves come. Bean. Oh, Bean. You have the greatest mama of all. You lucky lil work of art. We know you're soon to reveal yourself. We can't wait," the actor wrote. "We are grateful beyond measure. I am grateful beyond measure."
In her final trimester, Kathryn shared two underwater portraits Michael Muller had taken of her in the pool—one of which showed her nude. Feeling "charged, ethereal, exuberant," she reflected on her pregnancy Oct. 10. "I am truly in love with this homestretch, as uncomfortable and emotional as it's become, because I know she's too big now to stay in for much longer and is readying to join us out here in the world," said Kathryn, Josh's ex-assistant. "We jumped in and Willy Wonka showed us around his electric underwater paradise before we welcome her."
Marvel Studios
Parenting requires sacrifice, which is something both Josh and Kathryn realized before "Baby Bean" was born. For example, he backed out of Chicago's ACE Comic Con two months ago to be by her side. "I regretfully inform you that I'm choosing to stay home because of how close it is to the due date of our little Bean," he said on Instagram. "I was really looking forward to going, as it's something that I haven't done post-release of both Deadpool and Infinity War, but I will try and reschedule for a later date, when it makes more sense regarding my familial situation."
Josh, who married Kathryn in 2016, will return to the big screen in next year's Avengers sequel.
Congratulations to the happy family!
Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?