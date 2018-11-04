Nicki Minaj and Little Mix Sizzle in 2018 MTV EMAs Performance

The 2018 MTV EMAs certainly brought the girl power!

It all came full-circle for girl group Little Mix as Nicki Minaj joined them onstage to open the show with a sizzling performance of their joint single "Woman Like Me" at the event. Wearing a mostly pink patterned bodysuit, the rap queen showcased some sexy moves while dancing in between Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, while the ladies later danced in a line. Very closely.

"I just got to put my head on her bum," Perrie said backstage about Nicki, joking that the experience was "Incredible. Life-changing. Heavenly."

Little Mix were formed in 2011 on the show The X Factor. Known then by the name Rhythmix, the four members performed Nicki Minaj's breakout hit "Super Bass."