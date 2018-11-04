MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

It's time for the 2018 MTV European Music Awards!

Hailee Steinfeld is hosting the MTV EMAs from the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Spain, where the biggest names in music from all over the globe are expected to come together for the annual ceremony.

The show's leading nominee is none other than Camila Cabello, who is nominated in six categories, including "Best Song," "Best Video," "Best Artist," "Best New" and "Best Pop." Ariana Grande and Post Malone trail closely behind with five nods each.

Additionally, performer Janet Jackson will receive the Global Icon Award. Fellow performers include Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Little Mix, Nicki Minaj and Panic! at the Disco.

Check out the complete list of winners by scrolling below: (Refresh for updates)