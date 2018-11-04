Prince William and Harry's Dad Used to Have Them Pick Up Trash

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William

OHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Even Prince William and Prince Harry pick up trash. Namely trash that's not their own.

Rubbish? Well, yes, and no, we kid you not; On the upcoming documentary Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70, William reveals that dad Prince Charles used to encourage him and his brother to clean up litter.

"He took us litter picking, when we were younger, on holiday," William said, according to British reports. "We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and went out litter picking with him."

"Both of us thought, 'This is perfectly normal, everyone must do it,'" he said. "We're there with our, basically, spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags."

Harry said he was "programmed" by Charles to pick up trash and cited he how he and William were inspired by both their dad and their late mother Princess Diana in their efforts to save the planet.

"He's just let us learn from the nature of the job, learn from him, learn from Mummy, to the point where I used to get the...mickey (taken) out of me at school for just picking up rubbish," Harry said.

Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Paris

Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70 is set to air on BBC One in the U.K. on Thursday at 9 p.m., a week before Charles' 70th birthday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince William , Prince Harry , Prince Charles , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons Mourns Ex-Fiance Who Was Killed in Shooting

Hailee Steinfeld

MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner Parties With Fellow Victoria's Secret Models on Her 23th Birthday

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

MTV EMAs 2018, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Spotted Out of Rehab and in Los Angeles 3 Months After Hospitalization

Kenya Moore, 2017 Golden Globe After Party

Kenya Moore Gives Birth to Her First Child After Health Scare

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.