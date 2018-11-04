Kendall Jenner Parties With Fellow Victoria's Secret Models on Her 23th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday in New York City, where she is preparing for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

On Saturday night, she partied with fellow Victoria's Secret models Bella Hadidand Joan Smalls and other friends, such as Justine Skye and Tyler The Creator. Kendall dressed casually in a black turtleneck and matching jeans and a long coat, and sneakers. The group enjoyed karaoke, chips and salsa and guacamole and decorated balloon animals—courtesy of Bella!

"I love them so much...had to get them all," Bella wrote on Instagram Stories.

She also shared a photo of Kendall holding one of the balloons at the party.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

Kendall Jenner, Birthday, 23rd, Party, Bella Hadid, Instagram

Instagram / Bella Hadid

The group belted out songs at the Sing Sing Karaoke bar.

Kendall Jenner, Birthday, 23rd, Party, Bella Hadid, Instagram

Instagram / Bella Hadid

"LMAO I love my friends," Kendall wrote on her feed, alongside a video of the partygoers dancing and singing.

Earlier in the day, Kendall shared a photo of the many flower bouquets she received for her birthday.

Kendall Jenner, Birthday, 23rd, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Per tradition, her family members also shared sweet tributes online, complete with childhood photos of her. Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her holding Kendall on her lap when her sister was a baby.

"Happy Birthday @kendalljenner," she wrote. "I've never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life! I hope you get everything you've ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I'm so happy you are my sister. I love you."

The birthday girl and Bella will return to the Victoria's Secret runway this Thursday at the 2018 show.

Last week, Kendall and her sisters dressed up for Halloween as Victoria's Secret Angels, with costumes seen on past runways.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Birthdays , Victoria's Secret , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William

Prince William and Harry's Dad Used to Have Them Pick Up Trash

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

MTV EMAs 2018, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Spotted Out of Rehab and in Los Angeles 3 Months After Hospitalization

Kenya Moore, 2017 Golden Globe After Party

Kenya Moore Gives Birth to Her First Child After Health Scare

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Check Out All the Times PCAs Finalist Cardi B Has Said the Most, Well, Cardi B Things Over the Years

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson Pays Tribute to Ariana Grande on SNL After Breakup Drama and New Song

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.