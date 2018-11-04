Demi Lovato Spotted Out of Rehab and in Los Angeles 3 Months After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato was spotted out of rehab this weekend, hanging out in the Los Angeles area.

The 25-year-old pop star recently completed three months of treatment at a rehab center following an apparent overdose in July at her Los Angeles home and an almost two-week hospital stay. The 26-year-old singer, who has battled substance abuse for years and has spent time in rehab before, was photographed sitting in a car with a male acquaintance outside the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday. TMZ reported that they two were smiling and laughing throughout their dinner.

In addition, several people tweeted that they spotted Lovato at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday night.

It is unclear if Lovato has completed her rehab stay and returned home or was just permitted to travel for the weekend. A source told E! News last week that Lovato will remain in treatment "for the next few months."