Kenya Moore Gives Birth to Her First Child After Health Scare

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has given birth to her first child.

The 47-year-old and her husband, Marc Daly, welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly on Sunday, People and Us Weekly reported. People added that the baby girl weighs 5 lbs. and 12 oz.

The Housewives member told Bravo host Andy Cohen in April that she was pregnant.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," she said.

Last weekend, Moore revealed on Instagram that she suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy, which caused her to gain 17 pounds as well as swelling in her feet. "I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!" she captioned a photo of her feet not long before giving birth.

According to the Mayo Clinic, preeclampsia is "complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys."