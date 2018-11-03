Ariana Grande Sings About Pete Davidson and Mac Miller in New Song "Thank u, next"

Ariana Grande fans are going to have to keep "Breathin" despite the fact that the singer just released some new music. Grande's mom, Joan Grande, tweeted about the song's release, which came out Saturday night, just minutes before Saturday Night Live.

Grande insinuated on Twitter that there would be some sort of new music out soon that's directly related to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. However, she wants the world to know that it's "far from a diss track." In fact, "it's the opposite," she tweeted.

In another string of tweets, she alluded to the song being about Davidson. "i'm so .... f--kin ..... grateful," she said in one message. "For my ...... ex," the next one read.

In "Thank u, next," Grande calls out Davidson by name in one of her lines. She also mentions her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died in September. "Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel," she croons in the first verse.