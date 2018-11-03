Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini Reunite to Talk Scientology After Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini recently got candid about Scientology and their past relationship following a public feud, which erupted after a "misunderstanding."

It has long been rumored that Jada and husband Will Smith are or were at one point linked to the Church of Scientology, the religion made famous by Tom Cruise and one that Leah practiced for decades until she left it in 2013. In 2017, the latter actress told The Daily Beast that Jada has "been in Scientology for a long time." Jada responded by saying that while she had "studied Dianetics" and appreciates "the merits of Study Tech," she was "not a Scientologist."

Leah, now an outspoken critic of the religion who now hosts the A&E show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, and the latter star hash out their differences and discuss the faith on Monday's episode of Jada's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

"Regardless of what was being presented to you, from me as a friend, you were seeing a side of me that wasn't 100 percent authentic because my job was to always be a perfect person in front of you, or any celebrity, to solely get you into Scientology, fully indoctrinated, fully on board and deserting any other beliefs or systems of learning," Leah told Jada, as seen in a promo video released on Saturday. "You cannot dabble in Scientology."