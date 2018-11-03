Chris Stapleton and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 Months After Welcoming Twins

Chris Stapleton's ensemble is getting a little bit bigger.

The country singer announced at a concert Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York that he and his wife Morgane Stapleton are expecting their fifth child together, multiple outlets report.

"Some of you may know that we have four children," Chris told the crowd at the Garden, according to a video published by The Blast. "Now there's four for us, but we're going to make it five!"

The number of Stapleton kin grew just about seven months ago when Morgane gave birth to twins. "We're so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," Morgane wrote on Instagram not long after having the twins. "We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy."